TSX flat at open as losses in mining stocks check gains in energy shares

Reuters





June 26(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index were little changed at open on Wednesday as advances in energy stocks were offset by declines in precious metal miners.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 2.12 points, or 0.01%, at 16,373.4.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





June 26(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index were little changed at open on Wednesday as advances in energy stocks were offset by declines in precious metal miners.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 2.12 points, or 0.01%, at 16,373.4.