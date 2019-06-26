Quantcast

TSX flat at open as losses in mining stocks check gains in energy shares

By Reuters

Reuters


June 26(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index were little changed at open on Wednesday as advances in energy stocks were offset by declines in precious metal miners.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 2.12 points, or 0.01%, at 16,373.4.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

June 26(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index were little changed at open on Wednesday as advances in energy stocks were offset by declines in precious metal miners.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 2.12 points, or 0.01%, at 16,373.4.





This article appears in: US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar