Quantcast

TSX flat as investors focus on G20 summit

By Reuters

Reuters


June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index treaded water on Friday, as investors awaited progress on talks between the United States and China on the sidelines of a G20 meeting to resolve their protracted trade dispute.

* U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he hoped for productive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a trade war that has cast a shadow on global growth, but said he had not made any promises about a reprieve from escalating tariffs.

* The uncertainty over trade has affected sentiment this week, and has set Canada's main index on pace to post its first weekly loss this month.

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, with the technology sector leading the losses with a fall of 0.8%.

* Canada's economy grew by 0.3% in April, compared with the previous month, on increases in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction as well as stronger wholesale trade, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

* Other data showed that producer prices in Canada edged 0.1% higher in May from April on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as autos and motor vehicle engines and parts.

* On the TSX, 119 issues were higher, while 108 issues declined for a 1.10-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with traded volumes touching 16.09 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was TransAlta Corp , which jumped 4.6%, and Cascades Inc followed closely behind with a 3.5% rise after it won a bid to acquire some of the assets of Orchids Paper Products.

* Novagold Resources fell 4%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Shopify Inc , down 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Nickel , Yamana Gold Inc and Aurora Cannabis .

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were three new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volumes touching 25.24 million shares.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar