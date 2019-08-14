Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.86 percent to 16,045.94

* Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp , up 6.4 percent, NovaGold Resources Inc , up 4.2 percent, and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE_u.TO, higher by 4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Kelt Exploration Ltd , down 12.0 percent, Baytex Energy Corp , down 8.6 percent, and Crescent Point Energy Corp , lower by 8.4 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp , B2gold Corp and Barrick Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 4.34 points, or 3.4 percent, while the financials sector slipped 5.76 points, or 1.9 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.56 percent, or $2.03, to $55.07 a barrel. Brent crude fell 3.38 percent, or $2.07, to $59.23 O/R

* The TSX is up 12 percent for the year.