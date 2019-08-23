Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.33 percent to 16,037.58

* Leading the index were Cargojet Inc , up 12.9 percent, Yamana Gold Inc , up 10 percent, and Pretium Resources Inc , higher by 9.7 percent.

* Lagging shares were Birchcliff Energy Ltd , down 9.4 percent, Nuvista Energy Ltd , down 9.1 percent, and Bombardier Inc , lower by 8.1 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Bombardier Inc and B2gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 3.91 points, or 3.1 percent, while the financials sector slipped 4.42 points, or 1.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.57 percent, or $1.42, to $53.93 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.25 percent, or $0.75, to $59.17 O/R

* The TSX is up 12 percent for the year.