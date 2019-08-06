TSX falls  0.75 percent to 16,149.49

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 122.17 points, or 0.75 percent, to 16,149.49.

* Leading the index were Yamana Gold Inc , up 9.1 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 7.9 percent, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd , higher by 6.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were Ensign Energy Services Inc , down 9.1 percent, Seven Generations Energy Ltd , down 8.7 percent, and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , lower by 8.1 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Bombardier Inc and Encana Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 3.34 points, or 2.6 percent, while the financials sector slipped 3.63 points, or 1.2 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.65 percent, or $0.9, to $53.79 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.19 percent, or $0.71, to $59.1 O/R

* The TSX is up 12.8 percent for the year.