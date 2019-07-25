TSX falls  0.74 percent to 16,488.20

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 123.64 points, or 0.74 percent, to 16,488.20.

* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd , up 8.6 percent, FirstService Corp , up 2.8 percent, and Aritzia Inc , higher by 2.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Cameco Corp , down 7.6 percent, Nexgen Energy Ltd , down 6.2 percent, and OceanaGold Corp , lower by 6.2 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc , Suncor Energy Inc and Encana Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 3.96 points, or 2.9 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.89 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures were flat percent, or $, to $55.88 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.13 percent, or $0.08, to $63.1 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.1 percent for the year.