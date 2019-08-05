TSX falls  0.64 percent to 16,271.66

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 105.38 points, or 0.64 percent, to 16,271.66.

* Leading the index were Aphria Inc , up 40.1 percent, Cronos Group Inc , up 8.5 percent, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , higher by 7.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Open Text Corp , down 8.8 percent, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , down 5.9 percent, and Methanex Corp , lower by 5.1 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc , Bombardier Inc and Encana Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 2.59 points, or 2.0 percent, while the financials sector slipped 2.29 points, or 0.8 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.53 percent, or $0.85, to $54.8 a barrel. Brent crude fell 3.33 percent, or $2.06, to $59.83 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.6 percent for the year.