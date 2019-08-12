TSX falls  0.63 percent to 16,237.77

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 103.57 points, or 0.63 percent, to 16,237.77.

* Leading the index were Canfor Corp , up 73.4 percent, Interfor Corp , up 6.8 percent, and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd , higher by 4.2 percent.

* Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 27.8 percent, Stars Group Inc , down 18.7 percent, and Enerflex Ltd , lower by 11.7 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Canntrust Holdings Inc and B2gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.58 points, or 1.2 percent, while the financials sector slipped 2.59 points, or 0.9 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.55 percent, or $0.3, to $54.8 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.03 percent, or $0.02, to $58.51 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.4 percent for the year.