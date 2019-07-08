TSX falls  0.48 percent to 16,462.95

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 79.04 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,462.95.

* Leading the index were Birchcliff Energy Ltd , up 3.0 percent, Shopify Inc , up 2.7 percent, and Ero Copper Corp , higher by 1.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 22.6 percent, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , down 6.3 percent, and Precision Drilling Corp , lower by 4.5 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canntrust Holdings Inc , Toronto-dominion Bank and Encana Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.08 points, or 0.8 percent, while the financials sector slipped 1.24 points, or 0.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.05 percent, or $0.03, to $57.48 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.5 percent, or $0.32, to $63.91 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.9 percent for the year.