TSX falls  0.39 percent to 16,341.34

* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 63.19 points, or 0.39 percent, to 16,341.34.

* Leading the index were CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 40.8 percent, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc , up 12.3 percent, and Shawcor Ltd , higher by 9.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were CCL Industries Inc , down 8.9 percent, Linamar Corp , down 8.1 percent, and Russel Metals Inc , lower by 7.9 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , B2gold Corp and Encana Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.58 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.80 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.56 percent, or $1.87, to $54.41 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.59 percent, or $0.91, to $58.29 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.1 percent for the year.