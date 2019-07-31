Quantcast

TSX falls  0.36 percent to 16,406.56

By Reuters

* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 59.49 points, or 0.36 percent, to 16,406.56.

* Leading the index were Seven Generations Energy Ltd , up 13.5 percent, CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 8.8 percent, and Genworth MI Canada Inc , higher by 8.2 percent.

* Lagging shares were Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd , down 9.2 percent, MAG Silver Corp , down 8.8 percent, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd , lower by 6.8 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Barrick Gold Corp and Bombardier Inc .

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.55 points, or 1.2 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.13 points, or 0.0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.14 percent, or $0.08, to $57.98 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.71 percent, or $0.46, to $65.18 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.5 percent for the year.





