TSX falls  0.36 percent to 16,312.22

* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 59.06 points, or 0.36 percent, to 16,312.22.

* Leading the index were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , up 5.6 percent, Crescent Point Energy Corp , up 5.4 percent, and Parex Resources Inc , higher by 5.2 percent.

* Lagging shares were BlackBerry Ltd , down 9.1 percent, TransAlta Corp , down 4.4 percent, and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI_u.TO, lower by 4.1 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Encana Corp and Barrick Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.25 points, or 1.6 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.87 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.47 percent, or $1.43, to $59.26 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.84 percent, or $1.2, to $66.25 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.9 percent for the year.