Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.34 percent to 16,253.46

* Leading the index were NFI Group Inc , up 5.7 percent, Hudson's Bay Co , up 4.5 percent, and CannTrust Holdings Inc , higher by 4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Peyto Exploration & Development Corp , down 7.4 percent, Canopy Growth Corp , down 5.2 percent, and Kelt Exploration Ltd , lower by 4.9 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were B2gold Corp , Encana Corp and Oceanagold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.86 points, or 0.7 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.25 points, or 0.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.47 percent, or $0.26, to $55.42 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.48 percent, or $0.29, to $60.01 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.5 percent for the year.