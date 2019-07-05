Quantcast

TSX falls  0.28 percent to 16,541.99

* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 46.86 points, or 0.28 percent, to 16,541.99.

* Leading the index were Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE_u.TO, up 4.7 percent, Gran Tierra Energy Inc , up 3.7 percent, and Bombardier Inc , higher by 2.7 percent.

* Lagging shares were Russel Metals Inc , down 3.6 percent, NovaGold Resources Inc , down 3.3 percent, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp , lower by 3.0 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp , Toronto-dominion Bank and Bombardier Inc .

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.43 points, or 0.3 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.20 points, or 0.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.47 percent, or $0.27, to $57.61 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.56 percent, or $0.99, to $64.29 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.5 percent for the year.





