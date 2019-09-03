Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.26 percent to 16,399.23

* Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp , up 6.4 percent, Canopy Growth Corp , up 5.6 percent, and Kinross Gold Corp , higher by 4.7 percent.

* Lagging shares were Finning International Inc , down 6.6 percent, Gran Tierra Energy Inc , down 5.8 percent, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , lower by 5.2 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Crescent Point Energy Corp and Enbridge Inc .

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.13 points, or 0.9 percent, while the financials sector slipped 1.58 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.11 percent, or $1.16, to $53.94 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.65 percent, or $0.38, to $58.28 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.5 percent for the year.