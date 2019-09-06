Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.24 percent to 16,535.33

* Leading the index were Nexgen Energy Ltd , up 9.5 percent, Nuvista Energy Ltd , up 6 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp , higher by 4.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were Eldorado Gold Corp , down 5.6 percent, MAG Silver Corp , down 5.3 percent, and NovaGold Resources Inc , lower by 5.1 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp , Encana Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc .

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.59 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.16 points, or 0.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.46 percent, or $0.26, to $56.56 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.9 percent, or $0.55, to $61.5 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.4 percent for the year.