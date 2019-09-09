Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.24 percent to 16,495.09

* Leading the index were Nuvista Energy Ltd , up 11.3 percent, Gran Tierra Energy Inc , up 11.3 percent, and Ensign Energy Services Inc , higher by 10 percent.

* Lagging shares were Pretium Resources Inc , down 8.9 percent, Eldorado Gold Corp , down 6.6 percent, and CannTrust Holdings Inc , lower by 6.0 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , Encana Corp and Kinross Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.97 points, or 2.3 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.47 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.64 percent, or $1.49, to $58.01 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.85 percent, or $1.14, to $62.68 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.2 percent for the year.