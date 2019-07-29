TSX falls  0.24 percent to 16,492.17

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 38.87 points, or 0.24 percent, to 16,492.17.

* Leading the index were Hexo Corp , up 9.2 percent, MAG Silver Corp , up 4.2 percent, and TFI International Inc , higher by 4.1 percent.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc , down 7.3 percent, Methanex Corp , down 5.2 percent, and Shopify Inc , lower by 5.1 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Vermilion Energy Inc and Hexo Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 2.30 points, or 1.7 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.10 points, or 0.0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.49 percent, or $0.83, to $57.03 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.61 percent, or $0.39, to $63.85 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.1 percent for the year.