TSX falls  0.24 percent to 16,488.12

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 39.78 points, or 0.24 percent, to 16,488.12.

* Leading the index were Nexgen Energy Ltd , up 10.5 percent, Aritzia Inc , up 7.1 percent, and Martinrea International Inc , higher by 4.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 17.3 percent, Canopy Growth Corp , down 8.0 percent, and Cronos Group Inc , lower by 6.2 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Canntrust Holdings Inc and Toronto-dominion Bank .

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.17 points, or 0.1 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.84 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.07 percent, or $0.04, to $60.24 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.42 percent, or $0.28, to $66.8 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.1 percent for the year.