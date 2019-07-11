TSX falls  0.21 percent to 16,527.90

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 35.39 points, or 0.21 percent, to 16,527.90.

* Leading the index were Cogeco Communications Inc , up 5.5 percent, Gran Tierra Energy Inc , up 3.9 percent, and Cargojet Inc , higher by 3.5 percent.

* Lagging shares were Bausch Health Companies Inc , down 4.3 percent, Canopy Growth Corp , down 4.2 percent, and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd , lower by 3.7 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Canntrust Holdings Inc and Barrick Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.05 points, or 0.0 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.50 points, or 0.2 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.08 percent, or $0.05, to $60.48 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.34 percent, or $0.23, to $66.78 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.4 percent for the year.