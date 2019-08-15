Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.21 percent to 16,012.53

* Leading the index were Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI_u.TO, up 4.4 percent, Alamos Gold Inc , up 4 percent, and Hudbay Minerals Inc , higher by 3.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Canopy Growth Corp , down 14.5 percent, Birchcliff Energy Ltd , down 9.0 percent, and Cronos Group Inc , lower by 8.9 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Bombardier Inc .

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.97 points, or 0.8 percent, while the financials sector slipped 1.01 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.05 percent, or $0.58, to $54.65 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.93 percent, or $1.15, to $58.33 O/R

* The TSX is up 11.8 percent for the year.