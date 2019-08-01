TSX falls  0.18 percent to 16,377.04

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 29.52 points, or 0.18 percent, to 16,377.04.

* Leading the index were Detour Gold Corp , up 12.6 percent, Spin Master Corp , up 12.2 percent, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc , higher by 12.1 percent.

* Lagging shares were Hudbay Minerals Inc , down 21.4 percent, Bombardier Inc , down 15.9 percent, and Tourmaline Oil Corp , lower by 12.0 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Encana Corp and Kinross Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 2.95 points, or 2.2 percent, while the financials sector slipped 3.37 points, or 1.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 7.02 percent, or $4.11, to $54.47 a barrel. Brent crude fell 6.07 percent, or $3.95, to $61.1 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.3 percent for the year.