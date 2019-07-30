TSX falls  0.16 percent to 16,466.05

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 26.12 points, or 0.16 percent, to 16,466.05.

* Leading the index were Kelt Exploration Ltd , up 8.0 percent, Precision Drilling Corp , up 7.9 percent, and Nutrien Ltd , higher by 7.1 percent.

* Lagging shares were Colliers International Group Inc , down 5.5 percent, Hexo Corp , down 4.0 percent, and Canfor Corp , lower by 3.9 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Baytex Energy Corp and Crescent Point Energy Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.96 points, or 2.3 percent, while the financials sector slipped 1.58 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.32 percent, or $1.33, to $58.2 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.9 percent, or $1.21, to $64.92 O/R

* The TSX is up 15 percent for the year.