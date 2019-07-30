Quantcast

TSX falls  0.16 percent to 16,466.05

By Reuters

Reuters


* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 26.12 points, or 0.16 percent, to 16,466.05.

* Leading the index were Kelt Exploration Ltd , up 8.0 percent, Precision Drilling Corp , up 7.9 percent, and Nutrien Ltd , higher by 7.1 percent.

* Lagging shares were Colliers International Group Inc , down 5.5 percent, Hexo Corp , down 4.0 percent, and Canfor Corp , lower by 3.9 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Baytex Energy Corp and Crescent Point Energy Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.96 points, or 2.3 percent, while the financials sector slipped 1.58 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.32 percent, or $1.33, to $58.2 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.9 percent, or $1.21, to $64.92 O/R

* The TSX is up 15 percent for the year.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar