TSX falls  0.11 percent to 16,484.21

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 18.21 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,484.21.

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp , up 10.4 percent, First Majestic Silver Corp , up 8.7 percent, and Pan American Silver Corp , higher by 6.7 percent.

* Lagging shares were Precision Drilling Corp , down 4.9 percent, TFI International Inc , down 4.3 percent, and Nexgen Energy Ltd , lower by 4.0 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Enbridge Inc and Barrick Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.82 points, or 1.3 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.81 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.84 percent, or $1.06, to $56.56 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.17 percent, or $0.75, to $63.6 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.1 percent for the year.