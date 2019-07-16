TSX falls  0.05 percent to 16,502.42

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 8.40 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,502.42.

* Leading the index were First Majestic Silver Corp , up 8.4 percent, Pan American Silver Corp , up 6.4 percent, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd , higher by 6.2 percent.

* Lagging shares were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , down 43.2 percent, NFI Group Inc , down 10.3 percent, and CannTrust Holdings Inc , lower by 9.5 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , Encana Corp and Bombardier Inc .

* The TSX's energy group fell 2.26 points, or 1.6 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.05 points, or 0.0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.55 percent, or $1.52, to $58.06 a barrel. Brent crude fell 2.33 percent, or $1.55, to $64.93 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.2 percent for the year.

