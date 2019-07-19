TSX falls  0.05 percent to 16,485.94

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX fell 8.29 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,485.94.

* Leading the index were Hudbay Minerals Inc , up 6.4 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd , up 6.3 percent, and Baytex Energy Corp , higher by 5.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 5.7 percent, BRP Inc , down 4.8 percent, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , lower by 3.5 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Kinross Gold Corp , B2gold Corp and Barrick Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.28 points, or 1.0 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.04 points, or 0.0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.41 percent, or $0.78, to $56.08 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.92 percent, or $1.19, to $63.12 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.1 percent for the year.