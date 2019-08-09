TSX falls at open as material stocks decline

Reuters





Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slid on Friday, as shares of precious metal miners were weighed down by lower gold prices.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 16.24 points, or 0.1%, at 16,388.29.

