TSX falls at open as Loblaw earnings hurt consumer staples

By Reuters

Reuters


July 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, hurt by losses in the consumer staples sector after food retailer Loblaw Cos reported disappointing quarterly earnings.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was down 36.62 points, or 0.22%, at 16,536.06.

