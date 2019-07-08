TSX falls at open as financials, energy shares drop

Reuters





July 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Monday, weighed down by losses in energy and financial stocks.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was down 68.81 points, or 0.42%, at 16,473.18.

