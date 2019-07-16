TSX falls at open as energy stocks drop

Reuters





June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by energy shares and miner Turquoise Hill Resources that fell after reporting second-quarter production numbers.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 40.39 points, or 0.24%, at 16,470.43.

