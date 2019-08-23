TSX falls at open as energy shares drop, trade dispute deepens

Reuters





(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday as energy shares slipped, tracking a decline in oil prices after China unveiled more retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods, intensifying a bitter trade dispute.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 28.5 points, or 0.18%, at 16,224.96.

