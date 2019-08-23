Quantcast

TSX falls at open as energy shares drop, trade dispute deepens

By Reuters

Reuters


(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday as energy shares slipped, tracking a decline in oil prices after China unveiled more retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods, intensifying a bitter trade dispute.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 28.5 points, or 0.18%, at 16,224.96.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday as energy shares slipped, tracking a decline in oil prices after China unveiled more retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods, intensifying a bitter trade dispute.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 28.5 points, or 0.18%, at 16,224.96.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar