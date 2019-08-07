TSX falls as oil prices slip to seven-month low, trade worries linger

Reuters





Aug 7 (Reuters) - A tumble in shares of energy companies pressured Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, as crude prices slumped to their lowest in seven months.

* Sentiment was also pressured by worries about the impact of a long-drawn U.S.-China trade war on global growth, with yields on U.S. and Germany bonds plummeting as investors sought safe-haven assets. Financials slipped 0.9% in early trade.

* Only the materials sector was trading higher, up 2.3%, as gold's role as a safe-haven asset propelled the metal to a six-year peak.

* Oil prices were weighed down by the deepening trade tensions that weighed on the outlook for energy demand. O/R

* Energy companies were the biggest decliners on the TSX. Nuvista Energy dropped 8.5%, while Ensign Energy Services Inc slipped 5.6%.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 58.22 points, or 0.36%, at 16,091.27.

* On the TSX, 58 issues were higher, while 176 issues declined for a 3.03-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 29.45 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were gold miners B2gold Corp , which jumped 13.4%, and Semafo Inc , which rose 9.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc , Troilus Gold Corp and B2gold Corp .

* The TSX posted 23 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 109 new 52-week highs and 49 new lows, with total volume of 50.78 million shares.