Quantcast

TSX falls as easing gold prices pressure materials sector

By Reuters

Reuters


July 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for the third straight session on Tuesday, with the materials sector leading the declines as gold prices eased to a one-week low.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was down 31.8 points, or 0.19%, at 16,431.15.

* The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4%, the most on the TSX.

* The financials sector slipped 0.3%. The industrials sector fell 0.1%.

* Investors are also looking ahead for a key interest rate announcement by the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold at least through this year.

* On the TSX, 79 issues were higher, while 138 issues declined for a 1.75-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 6.87 million shares traded.

* The biggest percentage gainers on the TSX were Richelieu Hardware Ltd , which jumped 1.2% followed by shares of Genworth MI Canada , which rose 1%.

* Canntrust Holdings fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of First Quantum Minerals , down 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canntrust and Trevali Mining .

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 13.42 million shares.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar