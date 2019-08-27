TSX eyes third day of gains on trade deal hopes; BMO falls on profit miss

Reuters





Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Tuesday, as some investors pinned hopes on a resolution to the Sino-U.S. trade war, while the country's fourth-largest lender Bank of Montreal slipped after reporting a quarterly profit below estimates.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 57.3 points, or 0.36%, at 16,156.09, on course to rise for a third day.

* Bank of Montreal reported a third-quarter profit below market expectations, hurt by higher loan loss provisions.

* Shares of Scotiabank rose 1.7% while BMO fell more than 3%. Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , which reported results last week, were up marginally.

* The financials sector posted a small gain.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were higher.

* The energy sector climbed 0.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6%. O/R

* The industrials sector rose 0.3%.

* The materials sector , which includes precious, base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,528.5 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 179 issues were higher, while 51 issues declined for a 3.51-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 7.49 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp , which rose 3.1% and Shopify Inc , which rose 2.4%.

* CannTrust Holdings Inc fell 3.8%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Bank of Montreal.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Nickel Corp , Stornoway Diamond Corp and Belo Sun Mining Corp .

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 20 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 17.54 million shares.