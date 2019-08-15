Quantcast

TSX edges lower at open amid growth worries

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Thursday, as the inversion of the country's yield curve by the most in nearly two decades added to worries over slowing global growth.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 13.26 points, or 0.08%, at 16,032.68.

