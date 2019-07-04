TSX edges lower as oil, weed stocks drag

Reuters
July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock exchange edged lower on Thursday, failing to get a boost from a rally in global stock markets as a drop in oil prices hit energy stocks and weed stocks declined.
* At 10:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 13.75 points, or 0.08%, at 16,562.45.
* With U.S. markets closed for the U.S. Independence Day holiday, the news flow was thin. However, a slump in benchmark debt yields on hopes of accommodative policies from major central banks continued to support risk assets. MKTS/GLOB
* Weed producer Canopy Growth Co fell about 0.5% after brokerage Bryan Garnier downgraded its stock to neutral from buy. Shares in peer Cronos Group Inc were down 0.75%.
* Energy stocks dropped 0.3% as oil prices fell after data showing a smaller-than-expected draw on U.S. crude stockpiles along with worries about the global economy. Brent crude futures were down 0.45%. O/R
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Richelieu Hardware Ltd , which rose 3.3% after reporting quarterly results and transportation and logistics company TFI International Inc <TFII.TO>, which gained 1.7%.
* OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO> fell 3.9%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Russel Metals Inc <RUS.TO>, down 2.4%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Scotiabank , Toronto-Dominion Bank
| and Prometic Life Sciences Inc.
* On the TSX, 97 issues were higher, while 131 issues declined for a 1.35-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.95 million shares traded.
* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and two new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 20 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 22.81 million shares.