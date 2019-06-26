Quantcast

TSX edges higher as gains in energy shares offset losses in mining stocks

By Reuters

Reuters


June 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, as gains in energy shares offset declines in mining stocks and software maker BlackBerry.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 12.45 points, or 0.08%, at 16,383.73.

* Meanwhile, Wall Street opened higher, as chipmaker Micron Technology's upbeat results lifted technology shares and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments fueled optimism that the United States and China would strike a trade deal.

* U.S. crude prices were up 2.4% per barrel, while Brent crude added 1.5%, partly buoyed by an outage at a major refinery on the U.S. East Coast. O/R

* The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,409.6 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* The heavyweight financials sector gained 0.2%, while the industrials sector dipped 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 112 issues were higher, while 113 issues declined for a 1.01-to-1 ratio to the downside, with traded volumes touching 15.09 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Baytex Energy Corp , which jumped 4.5%, and Kelt Exploration Ltd , which rose 3.6%.

* Blackberry Ltd fell 4.6%, the most on the TSX, after reporting quarterly results.

* The second biggest decliner was Barrick Gold , which fell 2.6%, as the world's No. 2 gold miner said some assumptions made by Acacia Mining about its mine plans were not supportable and needed adjustments.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Essential Energy Services Ltd , Barrick Gold and Blackberry.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were five new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volumes touching 27.26 million shares.





This article appears in: US Markets , Stocks , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar