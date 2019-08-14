Quantcast

TSX drops on global recession worries

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, mirroring a global slump in equities, after dour economic data from Germany and China reignited recession fears.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 108.64 points, or 0.66%, at 16,242.2.

* Ten of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by the a 2.2% drop in the energy sector as oil prices took a hit on weak economic outlook.

* The heavyweight financials sector slipped 0.8% and the industrials sector fell 0.8%.

* Only the materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was in the positive territory, adding 0.8%, as gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,513.7 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 54 issues were higher, while 181 issues declined for a 3.35-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.60 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Yamana Gold Inc , which jumped 4.4% and Novagold Resources Inc , which rose 3.9%.

* Superior Plus Corp fell 6.9%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Precision Drilling Corp , down 5.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp , Enbridge Inc and Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd .

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and nine new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 20 new 52-week highs and 25 new lows, with total volume of 28.16 million shares.





