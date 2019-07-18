Quantcast

TSMC's Q2 profit edges down, largely in line with estimates

By Reuters

Reuters


By Yimou Lee

TAIPEI, July 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , , the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted second-quarter profit largely in line with estimates on Thursday, amid sluggish demand from phone makers impacted by a Sino-U.S. trade spat.

TSMC, a proxy for technology demand as its clients include iPhone maker Apple and chip leader Qualcomm Inc , said April-June net profit fell 7.6% to T$66.765 billion ($2.15 billion). That compared with the T$65.92 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Taiwan's supply chain manufacturers have been navigating slowing global demand for smartphones - a primary source of revenue - as well as market disruption stemming from tit-for-tat import tariffs between China and the United States, plus the latter's ban on U.S. companies doing business with Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd .

Prior to the announcement, shares in TSMC closed up 0.8% versus a 0.25% fall in the wider market . The stock has risen around 13% so far this year.

($1 = 31.0350 Taiwan dollars)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar