TSMC's Q2 profit edges down, largely in line with estimates

By Yimou Lee

TAIPEI, July 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , , the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted second-quarter profit largely in line with estimates on Thursday, amid sluggish demand from phone makers impacted by a Sino-U.S. trade spat.

TSMC, a proxy for technology demand as its clients include iPhone maker Apple and chip leader Qualcomm Inc , said April-June net profit fell 7.6% to T$66.765 billion ($2.15 billion). That compared with the T$65.92 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Taiwan's supply chain manufacturers have been navigating slowing global demand for smartphones - a primary source of revenue - as well as market disruption stemming from tit-for-tat import tariffs between China and the United States, plus the latter's ban on U.S. companies doing business with Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd .

Prior to the announcement, shares in TSMC closed up 0.8% versus a 0.25% fall in the wider market . The stock has risen around 13% so far this year.

($1 = 31.0350 Taiwan dollars)