TSM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Symbol: TSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.40, changing hands as low as $39.24 per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TSM's low point in its 52 week range is $34.2145 per share, with $45.64 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $39.32.
