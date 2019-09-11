TSE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Trinseo SA (Symbol: TSE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.25, changing hands as high as $44.17 per share. Trinseo SA shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TSE's low point in its 52 week range is $27.36 per share, with $82.18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.94.
