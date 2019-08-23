TSCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.90, changing hands as low as $97.69 per share. Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $78.67 per share, with $114.18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $97.08.
