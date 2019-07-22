Quantcast

Tsakos Energy Navigation Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

On 7/24/19, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 8.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual (Symbol: TNP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5547, payable on 7/30/19. As a percentage of TNP.PRC's recent share price of $25.90, this dividend works out to approximately 2.14%, so look for shares of TNP.PRC to trade 2.14% lower - all else being equal - when TNP.PRC shares open for trading on 7/24/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.57%, which compares to an average yield of 8.90% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of TNP.PRC shares, versus TNP:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TNP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5547 on Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 8.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual :

TNP.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 8.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual (Symbol: TNP.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TNP) are down about 0.1%.

