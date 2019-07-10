TS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tenaris SA (Symbol: TS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.00, changing hands as high as $27.21 per share. Tenaris SA shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TS's low point in its 52 week range is $20.45 per share, with $37.72 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.12.
