Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Trustmark Corporation ( TRMK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 48th quarter that TRMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.4, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRMK was $32.4, representing a -11.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.64 and a 20.72% increase over the 52 week low of $26.84.

TRMK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). TRMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports TRMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.49%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

