TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( TRST ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TRST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.58, the dividend yield is 3.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRST was $7.58, representing a -18.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.33 and a 16.44% increase over the 52 week low of $6.51.

TRST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). TRST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRST Dividend History page.