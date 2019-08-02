Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Trump's China tariff drives European stocks to worst day in 7 months



(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* Trump warns of 10% tariffs on $300 billion Chinese imports

* German and French shares worst hit

* Credit Agricole slips after Q2 profit fall (Updates to close)

By Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh

Aug 2 (Reuters) - A slump in shares of automakers, minersand chipmakers led European stocks to their biggest losses inmore than seven months on Friday after Washington's announcementof new tariffs on Chinese goods raised fears of a further hit toglobal growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX sank 2.5% to hit asix-week low. Germany's trade-sensitive DAX index .GDAXI slumped 3.1%, while losses for luxury goods makers, which draw alarge part of their revenue from China, dragged down France'sCAC 40 .FCHI by 3.6%.

Abruptly ending a temporary trade truce between the twocountries, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wouldimpose a 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese exports to theUnited States from September 1, prompting Beijing to warn ofretaliation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MOurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

"When the global economy seems to be quite dependent on theoutcome of trade negotiations, that would almost necessarilymean the markets are quite volatile as the negotiationsprogress," said Bert Colijn, senior economist for eurozone atING in Amsterdam. "It's a result of the fact that politics hastaken centre stage for the macro outlook."

Further spooking investors, Bloomberg reported that Trump isscheduled to make a statement on trade with the European Unionat 1745 GMT on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS9N23B00F

The technology index .SX8P , which includes chipmakers thatrely heavily on China for their revenue, dropped 3.7%. Shares ofSiltronic WAFGn.DE , InfineonIFXGn.DE , STMicro STM.MI andASML ASML.AS dropped 4.8% to 6.3%.

Shares of basic resources companies .SXPP fell the mostamong European sectors with a 4.6% drop.

Most of Europe's main markets were set for their worst weeksince May, when a sudden breakdown in trade talks between Chinaand the United States hammered markets.

A rally since then had been fuelled by hopes that majorcentral banks would adopt looser monetary policy to offset thetrade war's impact on growth, but the European Central Bank andthe U.S. Federal Reserve both disappointed investors last monthwith stances that were more cautious than expected.

However, a spike in trade tensions again pushed moneymarkets to bet the Fed and the ECB will cut rates next month.

Expectations of lower borrowing costs sent yields onEuropean government bonds to new lows and piled pressure onbanking shares .SX7P . A couple of weak earnings in the sectoralso weighed. GVD/EUR

Royal Bank of ScotlandRBS.L fell 6.5% after warning thatdeteriorating economic conditions before Brexit were likely toderail next year's profitability, while French lender CreditAgricole CAGR.PA dropped 4.9% after it said that a weakperformance at its corporate and investment unit had weighed onits profits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N23O007urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Y17X

Automakers .SXAP were another weak spot, with Italianluxury carmaker FerrariRACE.MI failing to lift its guidancefor 2019 despite strong results in the first part of the year.Its shares were down 4.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Y308

Tyremaker Pirelli PIRC.MI dropped 6.9% after cuttingrevenue guidance for the second time this year, joining a stringof suppliers hit by a broader auto industry downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24X7WZ

Sectors such as utilities .SX6P , healthcare .SXDP andtelecoms .SXKP - seen as less risky during times of economicuncertainty - posted minimal losses among the major indexes.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky) ((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328; Reuters Messaging:sruthi.shankar.reuters.com@reuters.net))