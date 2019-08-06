Quantcast

Trump, without evidence, accuses Google of 'very illegal' action amid election

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday stepped up his accusations against Google , claiming without offering evidence that the technology company worked to subvert his 2016 presidential campaign and warning he was watching it "very closely."

Trump, in a series of early posts on Twitter, also slammed Google's chief executive Sundar Pichai, and again raised questions about the company's work with China, despite his administration's earlier comments that any such work was limited.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GOOGL


