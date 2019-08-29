Trump: U.S.-China trade talks scheduled on Thursday 'at a different level'

Reuters





WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiators for the United States and China were scheduled to have talks aimed at easing their trade tensions later on Thursday "at a different level," but did not provide additional details.

"There is a talk scheduled for today at a different level," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiators for the United States and China were scheduled to have talks aimed at easing their trade tensions later on Thursday "at a different level," but did not provide additional details.

"There is a talk scheduled for today at a different level," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio.