Quantcast

Trump: U.S.-China trade talks scheduled on Thursday 'at a different level'

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiators for the United States and China were scheduled to have talks aimed at easing their trade tensions later on Thursday "at a different level," but did not provide additional details.

"There is a talk scheduled for today at a different level," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiators for the United States and China were scheduled to have talks aimed at easing their trade tensions later on Thursday "at a different level," but did not provide additional details.

"There is a talk scheduled for today at a different level," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar