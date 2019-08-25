Quantcast

Trump, UK's Johnson discuss Huawei on G7 sidelines

BIARRITZ, France, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed Huawei and 5G technology at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France on Sunday, the White House said.

"The President and Prime Minster also addressed global security issues of mutual concern, especially Iran's threat to freedom of navigation in the Gulf, tensions in Hong Kong, 5G and Huawei, and instability in Libya and the Sahel region," the White House said in a statement.

